Aamir Khan and Ruhee Dosani celebrated Baisakhi together as they bonded over halwa, lassi and Bhangra moves.

Mr Perfectionist and Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan celebrated Baisakhi with social media influencer Ruhee Dosani and her family at his residence. The digital content creator shared the video of the celebrations and looking at it we can definitely say that the actor had a blast with Ruhee and her family.

The Thugs of Hindostan actor invited Ruhee to celebrate the festival of harvest at his festival and the social media influence travelled all the way from Canada for celebrating it at Khan's residence along with her family members.

Ruhee shared pics and videos from the celebrations of Baisakhi and wrote, “Saare zameen par, also still can’t get over the fact that we celebrated Vaisakhi with Aamir Sir! Swipe right to check out mumma Dosani’s moves #Baisakhi #CreateTogether.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruhee Dosani (@ruheedosani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruhee Dosani (@ruheedosani)

A few days back, Ruhee had shared a glimpse of the celebration, where she and Aamir Khan even performed Bhangra at his residence. She expressed her gratitude towards the actor with a heartwarming note that read, "CELEBRATED VAISAKHI 2022 WITH AAMIR KHAN SIR!! Still don’t know how to put this feeling into words and process the fact that Aamir Sir was so kind to agree to spending time with my family to celebrate Vaisakhi! I was so incredibly nervous at the start, but his aura and comforting personality made me feel it was all just meant to be. He’s a gem of a person, SO MUCH to learn from him. Cannot thank Waheguruji and you guys enough for all your love and good wishes - I have come this far only because of all of you! To this and many many more milestones #CreateTogether #baisakhi"

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which is set to hit the screens on August 11. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

