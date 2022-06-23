Amazon miniTV's Ishq Express is full of Love, Travel and Drama.

Amazon miniTV is here to spread the love with its mini-series, Ishq Express, starring Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhhardwaj. The two embark on a beautiful, yet bumpy train journey filled with love and all the emotional highs and lows that will keep you hooked to your seat. Here are five reasons why you MUST board the Ishq Express on Amazon miniTV from June 23, 2022.

Relatable storyline: Amazon miniTV’s Ishq Express brings you a relatable young-adult romance involving strangers Aarav (Ritvik) and Tanya (Gayatrii), who meet on a train, chat, and bond. The surprisingly strong connection of two young co-passengers continues even after deboarding the train. From conversations to pass time masti, the intriguing plotline of Ishq Express will take every audience relive memories of that 'special' co-passenger.

Has a Khatta Meetha Romance: Two strangers-turned friends-turned lovers … that's Ishq Express for you. Love, like this description, is complex and has different facets which this mini-series explores. Aarav and Tanya keep their feelings hidden until the right time, yet engage in a relationship replete with understanding, love, and compassion. It's their khatta-meetha romance and comfort that tugs the heartstrings and raises the curiosity about their future.

Reminds you of love in college days: Ishq Express makes you remember those good-old-days when you used to get butterflies in your stomach on spotting your crush! From eyes doing all the talking to the sheer nervousness before getting to know each other, this title will make you repeat dialogues such as 'sapne aane band ho gaye hai kyunki uthke tumhare messages padhne ki excitement rehti hai'. Relatable, right?! Heartwarming Journey: Train journeys are very romantic and Ishq Express takes the audience along one such easy-breezy journey with Aarav and Tanya’s lovely encounter. From cute romance to petty fights, from confusion to happiness, Ishq Express blends in all possible emotions for an experience you can’t forget.

Stellar Cast backed by Talented Creators: Ishq Express sees talented actors Ritvik Sahore as Aarav and Gayatrii Bhhardwaj as Tanya. With concept by Satish Raj Kasireddi and written-directed by Tanmai Rastogi and George Swamy, Ishq Express brings alive Ritvik and Gayatrii’s characters with an engaging storyline. Pooling in great talents in front of and behind the lens, Ishq Express is slated to etch its mark in the hearts of its viewers.

Welcome aboard this awesome journey of two ‘anjaan raahis’ from June 23, 2022 for free, only on Amazon miniTV within Amazon’s shopping app.

