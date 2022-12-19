2022 was a rather unexpected year for the industry with trolls and haters lashing out all the venom possible at actors and filmmakers. Here are some of them.

Ranveer Singh goes nude

This photoshoot exploded just like how all his celluloid performances have. ‘How dare he?’ said one section. ‘How did he?’ said the other. News channels, social media were flooded with unending opinions and Bollywood celebrities and contemporaries couldn’t stop raving about the man’s audacity. Alas, a complaint was filed against Singh for spreading obscenity and he had to make his side of the clear to the Mumbai police.

Akshay Kumar and the Vimal universe

This was another controversy of the year that led to massive backlash on social media for the Khiladi. A video of one of his earlier interactions with the press went viral where he said he would never endorse a pan masala brand. When he did make it to the Vimal ad featuring Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, all hell broke loose. He apologized for his act and decided to step away.

Boycott Bollywood

Why and how this trend began? One may never know. Which was the first film that became a victim of this trend? Again, hard to tell. Haters and naysayers were furious at the industry for reasons best known to them. Hashtags of Boycott with titles like Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra, and Vikram Vedha were unleashed on social media. And recently, Pathaan.

Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan

Why so? Certain people have issues with the name. It’s all getting downright puerile and preposterous. Enough said!

Besharam Rang and the saffron

When Yash Raj Films dropped the Besharam Rang song, it was expected to break the internet but it broke in all the wrong ways. The supposed gatekeepers of the society and cinema raised objections on the costumes of Deepika Padukone to the way the song was shot to everything in between. Some said the actress and the makers have disrespected the saffron colour by making her wear one. The scathing voices echoed so loudly everywhere, Shah Rukh Khan, at the Kolkata Film Festival, said he and everyone involved with the film, will only look at the positives.

Sajid Khan inside the Bigg Boss house

Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by as many as nine women from 2018 to now. When he participated in the recent season of Bigg Boss, the social media exploded. It was looked at with disdain and disgust, and the makers’ complete disregard to the victims. The man who was accused by as many as nine women, still continues to make his place on the show, maybe at the behest of the host too influential to be denied what he demands. Sherlyn Chopra, one of the women who accused Khan of sexual harassment, filed a police complaint and protested against Khan’s participation on the show but to no avail.

Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files, IFFI, and propaganda

Unfazed by the widespread criticism of his comments against the Hindi film “The Kashmir Files“, Israeli director and IFFI international jury chair Nadav Lapid said he stands by his remarks as he “knows how to recognise propaganda disguised as a movie”.

Reacting to the backlash he received for calling “The Kashmir Files” a “vulgar” and “propaganda” movie, Lapid said making bad films is not a crime, but the Vivek Agnihotri directorial is “crude, manipulative and violent”. The filmmaker and his actor in the film Anupam Kher, however, maintained their ground what they showed in the film was true.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.