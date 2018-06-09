You are here:

Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal allegedly stalked by 30-year-old man; Bihar resident arrested

Mumbai: A man from Bihar allegedly hounded Palak Muchhal with unwanted attention until she was compelled to file a police complaint against the man. However, the singer says that everything is fine.

Apparently the man in his 30s was in Mumbai for two weeks trying to get the young singer's attention. Shockingly he claims to have got her number from a film directory.

However, with the arrest of the offender Palak and her family can again breathe easily.

When texted, Palak replied saying: "Thank you for your concern. All ok now."

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2018 11:38 AM