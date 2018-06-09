You are here:

Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal allegedly stalked by 30-year-old man; Bihar resident arrested

Jun,09 2018 11:38:13 IST

Mumbai: A man from Bihar allegedly hounded Palak Muchhal with unwanted attention until she was compelled to file a police complaint against the man. However, the singer says that everything is fine.

Palak Muchhal. Image from Twitter/@iAmvivekvishl96

Apparently the man in his 30s was in Mumbai for two weeks trying to get the young singer's attention. Shockingly he claims to have got her number from a film directory.

However, with the arrest of the offender Palak and her family can again breathe easily.

When texted, Palak replied saying: "Thank you for your concern. All ok now."

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2018 11:38 AM

tags: #Aashiqui 2 #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Ek Tha Tiger #Kaabil #Palak Muchhal #Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

