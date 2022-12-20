Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Janhvi Kapoor were seen at the newly launched Victoria’s Secret store at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in a customised Victoria’s Secret corsetary as she walked around the store and greeted the crowd.

Hot in red Janhvi Kapoor cut the ribbon to the first (full assortment) Victoria’s Secret store in Ambience Mall, New Delhi.

The actors were excited to launch the new store and were praising the brand at the event.

