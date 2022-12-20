Bollywood Divas Soman Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor Launched Victoria’s Secret New Store
While Janhvi wore a red short dress, Sonam opted for a black gown
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Janhvi Kapoor were seen at the newly launched Victoria’s Secret store at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.
Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in a customised Victoria’s Secret corsetary as she walked around the store and greeted the crowd.
Hot in red Janhvi Kapoor cut the ribbon to the first (full assortment) Victoria’s Secret store in Ambience Mall, New Delhi.
The actors were excited to launch the new store and were praising the brand at the event.
