Bollywood celebrates Republic Day; Ranveer, Deepika on #1yearofPadmaavat : Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Bollywood celebs celebrate Republic Day

Happy Republic Day.

It’s our #70thRepublicDay but our men have been fighting for the country since time unknown. 122 years ago, 21 Sikhs fought against 10000 invaders.#KESARI is their story, in cinemas on March 21. pic.twitter.com/oCUZ6UVdqY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2019

Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qsjwPPcwcF — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 26, 2019

A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people. Let's strive to keep our flag flying high and spread love & happiness wherever we are..

Team #BatlaHouse wishes everyone a very Happy Republic Day! 🇮🇳 #ProudToBeIndian #RepublicDay2019 pic.twitter.com/jWSTcIZCeU — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 26, 2019

Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/2bVFUbH3sN — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 26, 2019

Looking at our national flag fly high fills my heart with pride! This Republic Day let's pledge to do our bit to make India a country which the world looks up to. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/UMosYy0Hum — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) January 26, 2019

As India celebrates her 70th Republic day, several Bollywood personalities took to social media to tweet about it. Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, John Abraham, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt were among those who celebrated Republic Day.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone celebrate one year of Padmaavat

On 25 January 2018, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's larger-than-life period drama Padmavaat had hit screens, after courting many a controversy for over a month ahead of its release. The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, went onto become one of the biggest commercial hits of the year, minting over Rs 200 crores. To celebrate completing a year of Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh shared a video of him lip-syncing to 'Makeba', while dressed as Khilji. Deepika, meanwhile shared an picture from the shoot of the film, asking followers to guess the scene.

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar host vintage-themed wedding reception

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar, who exchanged wedding vows in a traditional Marathi-style ceremony in Lucknow, threw a vintage-themed wedding reception for family and close friends in Mumbai.

Boney Kapoor's advice to Janhvi Kapoor on exercising

Jahnvi Kapoor recently shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with her father on Instagram story. In the conversation, Boney sent an article to Janhvi which read, "Do you suffer from exercise addiction?". In reply, Janhvi sent him a face palm emoji.

Sonakshi Sinha starts shoot for untitled film, also starring Fukrey actor Varun Sharma

Sonakshi Sinha, who has wrapped up the shooting of Dharma Productions' ambitious project Kalank, has green lit a yet-untitled comedy drama, which will be produced by Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and T-Series. Sonakshi took to Instagram to announce that the film went on floors in Punjab on 25 January.

Updated Date: Jan 26, 2019 15:07:00 IST