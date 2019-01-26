You are here:

Bollywood celebrates Republic Day; Ranveer, Deepika on #1yearofPadmaavat

FP Staff

Jan 26, 2019 15:07:00 IST

Bollywood celebs celebrate Republic Day


गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं 🇮🇳 #HappyRepublicDay

We are progressing slowly.. but still miles to go..! Happy Republic Day everyone! Jai Hind 🇮🇳

As India celebrates her 70th Republic day,  several Bollywood personalities took to social media to tweet about it. Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, John Abraham, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt were among those who celebrated Republic Day.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone celebrate one year of Padmaavat


follow the leader...guess which scene?😉#Padmaavat #sanjayleelabhansali @ranveersingh @shahidkapoor

On 25 January 2018, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's larger-than-life period drama Padmavaat had hit screens, after courting many a controversy for over a month ahead of its release. The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, went onto become one of the biggest commercial hits of the year, minting over Rs 200 crores. To celebrate completing a year of Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh shared a video of him lip-syncing to 'Makeba', while dressed as Khilji. Deepika, meanwhile shared an picture from the shoot of the film, asking followers to guess the scene.

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar host vintage-themed wedding reception


#rajbabar with son #pratiekbabbar at #PrateikBabbar #SanayaSagar Wedding Reception Party

#prateikbabbar with dad #rajbabbar and bro #aryababbar at his wedding bash

Mohit Marwah with wife Anatara Marwah attends friend #prateikbabbar and #sanayasagar wedding reception party

#ayeshatakia with her family for #prateikbabbar wedding reception last night #instadaily #manavmanglani @manav.manglani

#anoopsoni with wife at #PrateikBabbar #SanayaSagar Wedding Reception Party

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar, who exchanged wedding vows in a traditional Marathi-style ceremony in Lucknow, threw a vintage-themed wedding reception for family and close friends in Mumbai.

Boney Kapoor's advice to Janhvi Kapoor on exercising 

Screenshot from Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story. Instagram

Screenshot from Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story. Instagram

Jahnvi Kapoor recently shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with her father on Instagram story. In the conversation, Boney sent an article to Janhvi which read, "Do you suffer from exercise addiction?". In reply, Janhvi sent him a face palm emoji.

Sonakshi Sinha starts shoot for untitled film, also starring Fukrey actor Varun Sharma

Sonakshi Sinha, who has wrapped up the shooting of Dharma Productions' ambitious project Kalank, has green lit a yet-untitled comedy drama, which will be produced by Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and T-Series. Sonakshi took to Instagram to announce that the film went on floors in  Punjab on 25 January.

