BoJack Horseman to end with two-part season 6, new instalment to premiere on Netflix on 25 October

FP Staff

Sep 28, 2019 09:53:48 IST

Netflix announced on Friday the previously renewed sixth season of popular show BoJack Horseman willl be the last reports Variety.

Coming from creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the series is also scheduled to air in two parts, with the first scheduled to go up on 25 October, and the second and final instalment on 31 January next year.

Bob-Waksberg had reportedly envisioned the season as the final one about the has-been 1990s sitcom star from Horsin' Around (voiced by Will Arnett), who tries going through life with his sidekick, Todd (Aaron Paul) and a feline agent, Carolyn (Amy Sedaris).

Check out the announcement


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BoJack Horseman (@bojackhorseman) on

The news about the show shutting down comes nearly a year after season 5 opened to glorious reviews, pushing the creators to come up with yet another round. The makers have also released a new trailer for the sixth season. The narrative (as per the clip) takes a drastic turn in the show, since Bojack is shown taking help from a rehab. The trailer reveals his anti-hero self may actually benefit from the help and is what he precisely needs to move ahead in life. Check out the trailer

BoJack Horseman is executive produced by Bob-Waksberg, Steven A. Cohen and Noel Bright, along with Arnett and Paul.

Check out the Twitter exchange between Aaron Paul and BoJack

