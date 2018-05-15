Bohemian Rhapsody teaser: Rami Malek captures Freddie Mercury in all his flamboyant glory

The first teaser trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody was dropped on Tuesday giving us a glimpse of Rami Malek as Queen frontman and rock legend Freddie Mercury — and it is spectacular. From the costumes to his mannerisms, Malek gets it all down perfectly.

The trailer teases the story of the late Mercury forming Queen with fellow musicians Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon — and their epic journey from outcasts to one of the most iconic rock groups of all time.

Behind the success, Freddie is shown struggling with his identity as a Parsi immigrant from Zanzibar and a man with a sexuality even he is unable to define. Surrounded by dark influences, Freddie shuns Queen but reunites with his rock'n'roll family in time for Live Aid — the biggest concert in history.

The music is sure to give you goosebumps with Queen classics, "Another One Bites the Dust," "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "We Will Rock You" playing in the background.

The project is 10 years in the making and has not been without its high-profile ups and downs, including Sacha Baron Cohen's departure from the film and then director Bryan Singer's abrupt firing in the middle of production in December. Dexter Fletcher was brought in to replace him and finish the film.

Due to hit theatres on 2 November, the film sure looks like an early Oscar contender.

Watch the trailer below:

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 20:28 PM