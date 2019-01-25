Bohemian Rhapsody loses GLAAD Award nomination over Bryan Singer sexual misconduct row

Bohemian Rhapsody lost out on a Best Original Film nomination at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards after its name was pulled out following sexual harassment allegations against director Bryan Singer, state reports.

In a statement to Variety, the GLAAD committee maintains that though the decision of removing the film from the top category was a tough one, it had to be taken. "This week’s story in The Atlantic documenting unspeakable harms endured by young men and teenage boys brought to light a reality that cannot be ignored or even tacitly rewarded,” adds the statement.

Singer, however, has categorically denied the claims stating that the allegations have very 'conveniently' surfaced at a time when his directorial was one of the nominees for Best Picture at the 2019 Oscars.

The GLAAD committee did not stop there. It even added that Singer's response to the article "wrongfully used ‘homophobia’ to deflect from sexual assault allegations". The statement urged the media and film industry "to not gloss over the fact that survivors of sexual assault should be put first.”

The statement further reads that though there had unfortunately been a time when work went on normally despite authentic sexual harassment allegations against persons had surfaced. "That era has ended forever. The recent allegations regarding Bryan Singer’s behavior are horrifying and MUST be taken seriously and investigated,” it says.

