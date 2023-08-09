Popular Malayalam filmmaker Siddique Ismail, who also directed Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Bodyguard, passed away on 8th August after suffering a heart attack. He was 69. He was rushed to the hospital on 7th August at 3 pm following a heart attack. His health remained critical at a Kochi hospital. After the news of his demise, several celebs share condolences on social media.

Mammootty expressed his mourning and wrote, “Continuous departures of very dear ones… while experiencing the unbearable pain it causes…. For own Siddique Homage.”

Mohanlal shared a note on FB, which roughly translates “I can’t believe the demise of my dear Siddique. Expressing stories through natural humor and common man’s life problems, Siddique, who became a favorite among Malayalees all over the world, cannot express the sadness of his untimely departure. Due to the variety of topics and attraction of direction, millions of viewers were waiting for Siddique’s every movie. Siddique has made us laugh a lot, brought tears to our eyes, reminded us not to lose hope, and set us a role model through his own life to reach the top. Siddique lived as an ordinary man, leaving luxury, being gentle in words and behavior, without showing hostility to anyone. I was lucky to act in Big Brother, the first film he acted as an assistant director from Kannumnattu to the final film Big Brother. Siddique was literally a big brother to me in cinema and in life. Condolences with pain.”

Dulquer Salmaan also shared a note calling Siddique ‘the kindest human’ and wrote, “The gentlest soul. The kindest human. A gifted writer/director. The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanour. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss. Prayers and strength to Siddique Sirs family and loved ones.”