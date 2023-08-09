Bodyguard director Siddique passes away following a heart attack: Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal & others pay condolences
Siddique was hospitalised at the Amrita Hospital in Kochi last month
Popular Malayalam filmmaker Siddique Ismail, who also directed Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Bodyguard, passed away on 8th August after suffering a heart attack. He was 69. He was rushed to the hospital on 7th August at 3 pm following a heart attack. His health remained critical at a Kochi hospital. After the news of his demise, several celebs share condolences on social media.
വളരെ പ്രിയപെട്ടവരുടെ തുടരേയുള്ള വേർപാടുകൾ… അതുണ്ടാക്കുന്ന നിസ്സീമമായ വ്യഥ അനുഭവിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് തന്നെ….
സ്വന്തം സിദ്ദിക്കിന്
ആദരാഞ്ജലി pic.twitter.com/0ZVR13mZgJ
Related Articles
— Mammootty (@mammukka) August 8, 2023
— Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) August 8, 2023
View this post on Instagram
Mammootty expressed his mourning and wrote, “Continuous departures of very dear ones… while experiencing the unbearable pain it causes…. For own Siddique Homage.”
Mohanlal shared a note on FB, which roughly translates “I can’t believe the demise of my dear Siddique. Expressing stories through natural humor and common man’s life problems, Siddique, who became a favorite among Malayalees all over the world, cannot express the sadness of his untimely departure. Due to the variety of topics and attraction of direction, millions of viewers were waiting for Siddique’s every movie. Siddique has made us laugh a lot, brought tears to our eyes, reminded us not to lose hope, and set us a role model through his own life to reach the top. Siddique lived as an ordinary man, leaving luxury, being gentle in words and behavior, without showing hostility to anyone. I was lucky to act in Big Brother, the first film he acted as an assistant director from Kannumnattu to the final film Big Brother. Siddique was literally a big brother to me in cinema and in life. Condolences with pain.”
Dulquer Salmaan also shared a note calling Siddique ‘the kindest human’ and wrote, “The gentlest soul. The kindest human. A gifted writer/director. The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanour. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss. Prayers and strength to Siddique Sirs family and loved ones.”
also read
Salman Khan to join hands with Karan Johar & Shershaah director Vishnu Vardhan for an action spectacle?
Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Tiger 3
Why is Celina Jaitly taking legal action against self-proclaimed Pakistani journalist & film critic Umair Sandhu?
Celina Jaitly takes legal action against Pakistani journalist for defaming her
From the Bhagavad Gita reference to Florence Pugh's CGI dress: Breaking down Oppenheimer's controversies
It's the first time Christopher Nolan has directed a sex scene