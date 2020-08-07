Bobby Deol's Class of 83, Bipasha Basu's Dangerous, I'm Thinking of Ending Things: Trailers this week

Class of 83, the third project to come out of the Netflix- Red Chillies Entertainment collaboration, will release on 21 August.

A number of movies and shows have launched their trailers this week. The mix has cop thrillers as well as a kidnapping saga. Academy Award winner Charlie Kauffman is back with a unique tale as well.

Take a look at the trailers released this week.

Class of 83

The third collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, after Bard of Blood and Betaal, this cop thriller stars Bobby Deol as Vijay Singh in the lead. Based on a book by S Hussain Zaidi, Class of 83 revolves around an experienced police officer who gets demoted to be the dean of an academy. But he uses the platform to train five candidates as masterclass assassins to uproot criminals from Mumbai. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, the movie also stars Anup Soni, Bhupendra Jadawat, Joy Sengupta, Sameer Paranjape, Hitesh Bhojraj, Prithvik Pratap and Ninad Mahajani.

It will be available for streaming on Netflix from 21 August.

Dangerous

The psychological crime drama stars real-life couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in the lead. When young business tycoon Aditya Dhanraj's (Karan) wife Dia goes missing, his ex-girlfriend police officer Neha (essayed by Bipasha) takes over the case. Written by Vikram Bhatt, Dangerous has been directed by Bhushan Patel. Suyyash Rai, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, and Nitin Arora play pivotal roles.

Dangerous will premiere on MX Player on 14 August.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things

The best part of the trailer is that it hardly reveals anything significant about the plot, yet manages to grasp the attention. The trailer follows a young woman going to meet her new boyfriend's parents at a farm where several unnatural events take place. The movie has been helmed by writer-director Charlie Kauffman, who wrote Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and directed Anomalisa.

The cast includes Jessie Buckley, Jesse PlemonsPlemons, Toni Collette and David Thewlis.

The movie is set to release on Netflix on 4 September.