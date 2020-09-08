BMC serves notice to Kangana Ranaut for 'illegal alterations' in her Mumbai office

Kangana Ranaut on Monday had shared videos of her office premises and expressed apprehension that the BMC may demolish the property.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Tuesday posted a notice at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow here, pointing out many alterations undertaken there without the civic body's approval.

A BMC team went to the Pali Hill bungalow of the actor in suburban Bandra and posted the notice there as nobody was present to receive the notice, a civic official told Press Trust of India.

The notice pointed out over a dozen alterations in the bungalow, like a "toilet being converted into office cabin" and "new toilets being constructed alongside the staircase", the official said.

The BMC has asked Kangana to respond within 24 hours to let the civic body know if she had any approvals for the work, he said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation pastes notice at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill bungalow, pointing out many alterations undertaken there without the civic body's approval: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 8, 2020

Kangana had on Monday taken to Twitter to share videos of her office premises and expressed apprehension that the BMC may demolish the property.

Because of the criticism that @mybmc received from my friends on social media, they didn’t come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office, friends I may have risked a lot but I find immense love and support from you all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2yr7OkWDAb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

However, the civic body had said the visit by its officials was part of a regular exercise undertaken to keep a tab on illegal constructions in Bandra.

Kangana's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has drawn ire of the ruling Shiv Sena whose leaders are targeting the BJP for defending her.

Stating that she has done nothing illegal on her property, the actor had said BMC should show the illegal construction with a notice.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)