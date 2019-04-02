You are here:

Blank teaser: Karan Kapadia plays a suspected suicide bomber in upcoming thriller

FP Staff

Apr 02, 2019 13:32:54 IST

The teaser of the upcoming thriller Blank was released on 2 April. The brief 50-second video does not reveal much and opens to a man walking down a dark hallway while a voiceover says, "Terrorism ka koi chehra nahi hota. Uska dharm sirf paisa. (Terrorism does not have a face. Its religion is only money)

In the end its revealed that the man is Karan Kapadia, who will make his debut with the film. Kapadia plays a suspected suicide bomber, who seems to experience a loss of memory. He can be heard telling Sunny Deol, the cop or investigator, that he does not recall anything and the police also is not helping him.

A still from Blank teaser. Screenshot from YouTube

The official trailer release date of Blank is 4 April, which was also revealed at the end of the teaser. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the film will hit theatres on 3 May.

Karan's cousin Twinkle Khanna also shared the teaser via her official Twitter account.

Ishita Dutta Sheth, previously in in Nishikant Kamat's thriller Drishyam and Kapil Sharma starrer Firangi, will star opposite Karan.

Watch the teaser here.

 

