Akshay Kumar grooves with brother-in-law Karan Kapadia in a special song for his debut film Blank

Karan Kapadia’s debut film Blank will have a special number from Akshay Kumar. He shot for the song on Monday at a suburban studio in Mumbai. Akshay, who also happens to be Karan's brother-in-law, gave a shout-out to the film and shared its official trailer on 4 April.

Akshay confirmed the news and told Mumbai Mirror, “Karan has chosen an unconventional route for his debut film and I am extremely proud of him. Doing this song is my way of wishing him all the best."

The peppy track is composed by Arko and sung by B Praak, who recently lent his voice for the song 'Teri Mitti' in Akshay Kumar-starrer period-drama Kesari. The dance number is choreographed by Ranju Varghese.

Apart from Karan, Sunny Deol also stars in the lead role. Ishita Dutta Sheth, previously seen in Nishikant Kamat's thriller Drishyam and Kapil Sharma-starrer Firangi, will star opposite Karan.

The film revolves around a hardened police officer (Deol) who, along with his team, gets intel on a sleeper agent (Kapadia) after months of tracking him, only to realise that the suicide bomber has suffered a memory loss.

Directed by Behzad Khambata, the film will hit theatres on 3 May.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 11:08:00 IST

