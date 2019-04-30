Blank music review: Sunny Deol, Karan Kapadia's thriller offers a jarring soundscape

Blank's high-octane cop-versus-terrorist narrative featuring Sunny Deol and Karan Kapadia, calls for an interesting soundscape. The composers could have explored anger, frustration, tension and the like to create poignant sounds. But unfortunately, Blank misses the opportunity and creates a mediocre soundtrack at best.

'Ali Ali', the first track in the album is a rhythmic melody which oscillates from a Sufi sound to a fast-pace thumping beat. It almost sounds like a revamped, albeit inferior version of the songs from the 2006 film Gangster (specifically 'Ya Ali Reham Ali'). B Praak and Arko lend their voices to Arko's composition, bringing out the angst and frustration of a probable cat and mouse chase. Arko and Adeip Singh's lyrics barely succeed in evoking an emotion of absolute helplessness, as the singer croons desperately of an encounter with the Almighty, which may also signify a moment of revelation or self-introspection in the film's narrative.

While 'Ali Ali' may be the selling point of Blank's music, it definitely did not warrant another version. But the rendition is in fact, better than the original. Navraj Hans' version of the same song brings in a sense of calm as compared to the previous track that introduces a sense of urgency. Hans fits in a generous bit of aalap in the track as well. The tonality of Navraj's composition (though technically the exact same as the previous version) speaks volumes as compared to the first number. Hans' charred texture allows space for more audience interaction. One feels more invested in this version as compared to its snazzier sibling.

'Himmat Karja' is a song that challenges an opponent. Sonal Pradhaan's admirable work shows in this fast-paced yet haunting track. Romy's husky voice is perfect for the motivational song. The singer does not even hesitate to scream in certain sections and somehow that only enhances the gravitas of the number. Pradhaan's lyrics forms the perfect canvas for Romy's irreverent genius. At certain junctures, his voice quality almost borders with Sukhwinder Singh's, especially since both excel in high-pitched, fast numbers.

The next song titled 'Tujhme Hai Aag Baki', begins on a contemplative note, ruminative of past experiences. Romy's voice spatters in to break the calm introductory section. The singer manages to bring in a sense of hope, but one which is bought with a heavy price. 'Tujhme Hai Aag Baki' speaks of the few dying embers of positivity and faith that lie within a person who is faced with unfortunate circumstances.

'Warning Nahi Dunga' may arguably be the best track in the soundscape of Blank. With lyrics like "Jaan le lunga, beta warning nahi dunga", this edgy track even includes a catchy rap section by Enbee. Amit Mishra's composition, coupled with Kumaar's quirky lyrics do the perfect job in creating an atmosphere of good'ol b*d*ss Bollywood villainy.

Blank is touted to be a chase thriller, a fact which is forcibly driven home with each song. Every song (and 'Warning Nahi Dunga' stands as an exception here) includes pumped-up beats to heighten the energy, almost to a point that it sounds jarring to the senses.

Blank is scheduled to hit theatres on 3 May.

Listen to Blank's complete soundtrack here.

