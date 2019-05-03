Blake Lively reveals baby bump at premiere of husband Ryan Reynolds' Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Blake Lively recently walked the yellow carpet with a baby bump at the premiere of husband Ryan Reynolds-starrer Detective Pikachu.

The actress attended the premiere alongside Reynolds in New York City on Thursday evening dressed in a body-hugging yellow dress flaunting the baby bump. Blake looked glowing, as she smiled for the cameras.

The Gossip Girl star, 31 and the Detective Pikachu star, 42 are already proud parents of two daughters James (4-year-old) and Inez (2-year-old). The couple who is now expecting a third child didn’t comment on the pregnancy.

In an interaction with People, Ryan revealed that their current focus is on family. He told the publication that he and Lively will not work at the same time in order to keep their family together. He said, “Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us,”

Reynolds and Lively met on the set of Green Lantern (2011). The former co-stars tied the knot in September 2012.

Rob Letterman's directorial Detective Pikachu is slated to open in theatres on 10 May.

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 11:20:13 IST

