Blackbuck poaching case: Rajasthan government to appeal against acquittal of Saif, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam

The blackbuck poaching case continues to make headlines even after a decade, with courts ruling for and against Salman Khan. The case, which involved actors Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Tabu and Saif Ali Khan, convicted only the Dabangg actor.

ANI reports that the Rajasthan government intends to appeal before the Jodhpur High Court against the exoneration of the four co-accused.

Black buck poaching case: Rajasthan govt to appeal before the Rajasthan High Court against the acquittal of actors Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari and Tabu, Saif Ali Khan and others. — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018

As reported earlier, the reason behind the acquittal of the other stars may be because of the difficulty in furnishing any evidence linking Saif, Sonali, Neelam and Tabu to the killing of the blackbucks. Apart from Salman, who was booked for killing an endangered species, the rest were charged with unlawful assembly.

Their intention of killing blackbucks could not have been established in the court of law. Salman Khan, being the man who was accused of pulling the trigger, was in a more precarious position than any of his Hum Sath-Sath Hai co-stars who could just claim of being present in the situation without knowing what was happening. Establishing a pre-planned motive by all the five actors is where the prosecution seems to have fallen short.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2018 15:20 PM