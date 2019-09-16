Black Widow: Robert Downey Jr to reportedly return as Tony Stark in Scarlett Johansson's upcoming Marvel film

Robert Downey Jr is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Iron Man star will feature in Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow stand-alone. According to a Deadline report, "Downey will be seen in the role of Stark one more time, however, in the Marvel prequel Black Widow in May 2020."

The highly-anticipated movie will star Johansson as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, an agent of the fictional spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D and a member of the superhero team, the Avengers. However, it is unclear if Downey Jr will be seen in the Iron Man suit or as Tony Stark. No other information was available. Florence Pugh plays Yelena Belova, David Harbour is Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz will be seen as Melina Vostokoff in the film.

Black Widow will be directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland, best known for Lore, a World War II drama. Shortland will become the studio's first female director to helm a stand-alone film. It is slated to be out in cinemas on 1 May, 2020.

The actor will also reportedly lend his voice to in Ironheart for Disney's new streaming service. The show will follow Riri Williams, who takes forward Tony Stark's legacy. We Got This Covered states that Downey Jr will appear in AI form, something similar to Paul Bettany’s J.A.R.V.I.S.

The actor had spoken about his and Chris Evan's retirement from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Digital Spy, "We had to get off. We opted to, and knew it was part of the job to get off the bus while it rolled on to other destinations. There's something very sobering about it. I'm glad he and I will be there to welcome others as they retire their jerseys."

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

