A poignant tribute to Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not only critically acclaimed, but also a success at the box office. Released on 11 November, the much-loved film takes forward Wakanda’s narrative in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The Ryan Coogler directorial has crossed the $500 million mark at the international box office. Touched by fans’ response, the filmmaker penned down a heartfelt letter and thanked Marvel enthusiasts across the world for the global success of his much-awaited sequel. The official Instagram page Marvel took to its account to share the screenshot of the filmmaker’s letter, writing in the caption, “A message from Ryan Coogler.”

Ryan began the letter by saying that “Gratitude” is the only word that came to his mind after witnessing the massive response to his recently released film. While saying that he is filled with ‘gratitude,’ Ryan thanked his fans who went the extra mile for the sequel of the Black Panther franchise. He wrote, “Thank you. Thank you to the people who bought their tickets early and camped out on the opening weekend. Thank you to those of you [who] took their families out young ones and elders in tow. To those who organized youth screenings and after parties, who bought out theaters for communities and friends. To all of you who watched multiple times, and encouraged other folks to check it out.”

Channeling his inner sarcasm, Ryan even thanked fans for holding the bathroom breaks, as the movie is more than two and a half hours long. He thanked the audience for bearing the subtitles as the movie includes six different languages.

As the movie was to honour the Black Panther star Chadwick, the filmmaker also thanked the audience for opening themselves up “to the emotional journey of this film. We made something to honor our friend, who was a giant in our industry, and we also made something to be enjoyed in a theatrical setting with friends, family, and strangers.”

He concluded by asking fans to stay tuned, as there is more to look forward to. Ryan wrote, “This medium wouldn’t exist without an audience, and I thank you for giving me professional purpose, and an emotional outlet. I look forward to bringing you more stories in the future.” While signing off he mentioned, “Liik’k Talokan Wakanda Forever Chadwick Forever Long Live T’Challa.”

