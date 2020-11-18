Black Panther star Michael B Jordan bags People Sexiest Man Alive 2020 title

Michael B Jordan says it’s a 'good club to be a part of' upon winning the title of People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.

Actor Michael B Jordan has been named as this year's sexiest man alive by the People magazine. The title was announced on the television show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get,’” he said in a video. “But it’s a good club to be a part of,” Jordan added.

He said that the women of his family are proud of his achievement, crediting his entire family for supporting him in his journey.

Other recent winners include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

Jordan’s steady rise has come through strong performances on television on series The Wire and Friday Night Lights. He made his mark in film as a police shooting victim Oscar Grant in Fruitvale Station, boxer Adonis Creed in the Rocky sequels Creed and Creed II along with his stellar work as Erik Killmonger in the record-breaking Black Panther.

Apart from being an actor, he owns a production company Outlier Society Productions, which adopted the pledge to seek diverse casts and crews.

He also took part in the Black Lives Matter protests and had been vocal about early voting registration for this year’s election. He also collaborated with nonprofit Color of Change to launch an initiative through which Hollywood could invest in Black stories and anti-racist content. In the coming years, he plans to direct and produce more than acting.

“I think there’s a time and a place for everything,” he told People as quoted by The Associated Press. “I’ve been picking my moments to make the most impact. We can all take action — big or small — to help create the change we want to see.”

