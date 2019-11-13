Sexiest Man Alive: John Legend bags People title, declared by Blake Shelton, his fellow judge on The Voice

R&B crooner John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

The Grammy-winning singer known for his silky-smooth vocals was revealed as this year's winner Tuesday night on NBC's The Voice. He serves as a coach on the singing competition series with Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton.

Legend tells the magazine in an issue out Friday the honour comes with some pressure after following Idris Elba, who was last year's winner. He jokes it "is not fair and is not nice to me!"

The 40-year-old Legend is a 10-time Grammy winner. He took home an Oscar in 2015 for co-writing the song 'Glory' from the film Selma.

In October last year, Legend announced his first-ever festive album A Legendary Christmas.

The 39-year-old singer had said he is finally fulfilling his dream of releasing a festive LP by dropping A Legendary Christmas. The album features eight classics and six new tracks.

"What's up everybody it's John Legend here. It's sunny Los Angeles in September but I can't stop thinking about Christmas. I just made a new Christmas album, I've been wanting to do this for a long time.

''We recorded eight classic Christmas songs plus six brand new Christmas songs just for you. The album is called A Legendary Christmas and we're about to have A Legendary Christmas Tour coming to a city near you soon. 15 November through to the end of the year with our A Legendary Christmas Tour and we want to see you there!'' Legend said in video he posted on Twitter.

This winter, get ready for A Legendary Christmas! I have a brand new Christmas album coming out accompanied by #ALegendaryChristmas Tour! Sign up for pre-sale TODAY only and pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10AM local time. Full dates & sign up for pre-sale on https://t.co/MZfQeI5fx4 pic.twitter.com/WUtaF9eoyd — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2018

Legend has two children with model-television host Chrissy Teigen.

Other recent winners include Dwayne Johnson and David Beckham.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2019 14:33:36 IST