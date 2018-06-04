You are here:

Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison joins Van Marten, Ziyi Zhang in upcoming Godzilla vs Kong

Deadpool 2 actor Julian Dennison has joined the cast of Godzilla vs Kong.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film also stars Van Marten (who played a small role in Avengers: Infinity War) and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actress Ziyi Zhang (also known for Memoirs of a Geisha, House of Flying Daggers and Rush Hour 2).

The Legendary and Warner Bros film will be directed by Adam Wingard (known for the horror films You're Next, The Guest, and Death Note).

The first installment for the MonsterVerse was 2014's Godzilla, followed by Kong: Skull Island (2017), which grossed more than USD 565 million worldwide.

Apart from Godzilla vs Kong, a sequel to Godzilla, titled Godzilla: King of the Monsters, is also currently in production. Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Charles Dance, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Aisha Hinds. It is being directed by Michael Dougherty.

Julian Dennison has before this starred in movies like Paper Planes (2015) and Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016).

Godzilla vs Kong is set to hit theaters on 22 May, 2020.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 11:49 AM