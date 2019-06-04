Black Mirror 5, Jessica Jones season 3, Leila, Big Little Lies 2: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon in June

Game of Thrones may have ended, but there are shows and films aplenty that are coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and Eros Now in the month of June.

Netflix

Black Mirror season 5- 5 June

The sci-fi dystopic anthology series Black Mirror returns for the fifth time on Netflix. Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Endgame), Yahya Abdul Mateen II (Aquaman), Topher Grace, Angourie Rice (Every Day), Andrew Scott (Fleabag season 2), Pom Klementieff are among the many actors part of the star-studded cast. However, unlike the preceeding seasons, the upcoming instalment will contain a lot more happy-ending episodes, creator Charlie Brooker has reassured.

Jessica Jones- 14 June

The third season of Marvel-Netflix's superhero series Jessica Jones will premiere on 14 June worldwide. "When Jessica crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both," reads the official synopsis. The upcoming instalment is the final season of Jessica Jones after the streaming giant cancelled it along with Marvel's Punisher in February.

Leila - 14 June

Huma Qureshi and Siddharth-starrer six episode miniseries Leila, co-directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar, is based on Prayaag Akbar's book of the same name. The show follows Shalini (Huma), a mother in search of her daughter Leila whom she lost one tragic summer. Shalini deals with various hardships in the course of her search, in a story of longing, faith and loss.

Murder Mystery - 14 June

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s upcoming Netflix flick Murder Mystery revolves around a New York City cop Nick Spitz (Sandler) and his wife Audrey (Aniston), decide to take a honeymoon vacation after 15 years of marriage. But the holiday takes a scary turn when they become prime suspects in a murder.

Amazon Prime Video

Chasing Happiness- 4 June

The highly-anticipated Jonas Brothers' documentary, Chasing Happiness is releasing on 4 June. The film includes never-seen-before footage of the brothers’ early days, and charts their journey from their struggling days, achieving super-stardom, their six-year hiatus and finally reuniting as a band.

Mind the Malhotras- 7 June

Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar will make their digital debut with Amazon's Mind the Malhotras. The show, set to premiere on 7 June, is a Hindi adaptation of the the Israeli series La Familigia. The show is being backed by Dia Mirza via her Born Free Entertainment banner. Mind the Malhotras is the story of a upwardly mobile urban family who are trying to navigate life and relationships.

Hotstar

Big Little Lies season 2 - 9 June

The Emmy-winning drama Big Little Lies returns for a second time on 9 June. In the second season, Meryl Streep will join the series' original cast — Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley. While season 1 established the mystery surrounding Perry Wright's (Alexander Skarsgård) death, season 2 will delve deep into the aftermath of the death. The Monterey Five — Celeste, Bonnie, Madeline, Renata, and Jane find it hard to cope with the death, when Perry's mother ventures to seek out the truth of what happened to her son.

Euphoria - 16 June

Euphoria, fronted by actor-singer Zendaya, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 16 June. Based on Israeli series of the same name, the show will see Zendaya portray Rue, a lying drug-addicted 17-year-old girl in the series. The show has been produced by rapper Drake.

Ice on Fire - 11 June

Ice on Fire, the documentary produced by Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, which focuses on the unusual methods to restrain climate change, is set to release on 11 June. The documentary premiered on 22 May at the Cannes Film Festival.

Eros Now

A Monsoon Date - 5 June

Konkona Sen Sharma and director Tanuja Chandra's short film A Monsoon Date chronicle the events of a fateful monsoon day when a woman encounters several strangers on her way to meeting her partner.

TVF

Humorously Yours season 2

The semi autobiographical satirical comedy series Humorously Yours, the first season of which premiered in 2016, will return for a second season on 7 June. Starring Vipul Goyal in the lead, the show takes a closer look at the trials and tribulations of a comedians life.

