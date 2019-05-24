Ice on Fire trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio details ways to curb climate change in upcoming HBO docu

With the world rushing to curb climate change, it is only fitting for Hollywood A-listers to step forward and take charge. HBO documentary Ice on Fire, produced by Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, which focuses on the unusual methods to restrain climate change, is set to release on 11 June.

The Leila Conners-directed documentary has been narrated by DiCaprio. Mathew Schmid and Leila Conners serve as producers on the project.

Ours is a world worth saving. Produced & narrated by @LeoDiCaprio, #IceOnFire highlights the firsthand accounts of people on the forefront of the climate crisis. Premieres June 11 on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/BcmS8CQGxA — HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) May 22, 2019

Ice on Fire brings to light the efforts of various scientists to invent innovative methods of slowing down the escalating environmental crisis. The trailer shows a glimpse of wildfire, rising temperatures and the increasing carbon dioxide emissions in the atmosphere.

DiCaprio has been a vocal environmental activist for years through the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which partners with projects that protect vulnerable wildlife from extinction.

Ice on Fire premiered on 22 May at the Cannes Film Festival and debuts on HBO on 11 June.

