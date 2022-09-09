Black Adam Second Trailer Out: Dwayne Johnson kneels before no one

Making Dwayne Johnson finally step into the superhero world, the Black Adam features him in a power-packed titular role, which honestly seems like it was tailor-made for the handsome hunk.

Going on a recent spree of cancelling films like Batgirl, and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, DC’s upcoming antihero film Black Adam seems no less than redemption. After creating the full steam post the release of its first trailer, the makers have yet again spellbound the fans by unveiling its final trailer, a little more than a month ahead of its release. Making Dwayne Johnson finally step into the superhero world, the Black Adam features him in a power-packed titular role, which honestly seems like it was tailor-made for the handsome hunk. Now taking to his Twitter account early on 9 September, Johnson announced “a new era in the DC universe” to his fans and followers.

While posting the second trailer of his upcoming actioner, Johnson wrote in the caption, “Power born from Rage. The second trailer for Black Adam is here. In theatres on October 21. A new era in the DC Universe has begun.” In the latest trailer, while Black Adam insists that he is a villain, some hints exhibit that he’ll have to choose to be a good man in the end. It further reveals that Black Adam’s brute tactics and peculiar way of justice attract the attention of the Justice Society of America. Now, in a bid to stop his rampage, the Justice Society of America teaches Black Adam how to be a hero more than a villain, and he must team up to stop a force more powerful than Black Adam himself.

POWER born from RAGE. The second trailer for BLACK ADAM ⚡️is here In theaters on October 21 🌍 A new era in the DC Universe has begun. @SevenBucksProd@WBPictures @DCComics @FlynnPictureCo#ManInBlack ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/yuFF52nfWc — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 8, 2022





For those who don’t know, the upcoming action fantasy by DC is Johnson’s first foray into the superhero realm, and it won’t be wrong to call it to be a much-awaited one. Interestingly, the Red Notice actor has been developing the project for more than a decade. Featuring an assortment of heroes, Johnson will be seen sharing the screen space with Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). The much-awaited movie revolves around thousands of years old Black Adam possessing an ancient power. Black Adam marks Johnson’s second collaboration with filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, after their 2021 adventure actioner Jungle Cruise.

