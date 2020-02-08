You are here:

BJP members protest at Neyveli Coal Mine during shooting of Vijay's Master, demand permission be withdrawn

The filming schedule of Vijay's upcoming film Master faced issues on Wednesday. As per reports, Income Tax officials raided the film sets and questioned the actor over tax evasion issues. The actor reportedly resumed shooting at the location of Neyveli on 7 February, and was greeted with a hoards of fans.

However, on his return, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began protesting near Neyveli Coal Mine, demanding the shooting be stopped. There were 20 members from the political party who protested against the administration, alleging the body should not have granted permission to him to shoot in a mining belt.

"This is a highly secured area and this is not the place to do movie shoot. We will continue our protest if the shooting continues here," India Today quotes one of the BJP protesters as saying.

The crew had received required permissions for filming from 1 to 10 February. The makers are also believed to pay Rs 25,000 per day for the shoot at the location.

Vijay's residence in Panaiyur, Chennai was raided by IT officials only hours before the incident took place.

Master, produced by XB Film Creators, is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj (who is known for his work in Maanagaram and Kaithi). The film features Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das as part of the cast.

Check out the tweet by ANI below on the IT raids

Sources: Money recovered from the financer of Tamil actor Vijay during Income Tax Department raids. https://t.co/IBIl5mouYl pic.twitter.com/tbOIX76X3I — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

Master will reportedly see Vijay essay the role of a college professor with a mysterious past.

The film, which was previously dubbed as Thalapathy 64, also stars Antony Varghese (Angamaly Diaries), Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah (Vishwaroopam), Ramya Subramanian, Gauri Kishan (96), Brigada, Lintu Rony, Soundarya Nandakumar, Shanthanu, Chetan, Srinath, Sriman, and Alagam Perumal.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2020 13:05:49 IST