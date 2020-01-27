Master: New poster of Lokesh Kanagaraj film features Thalapathy Vijay vs Vijay Sethupathi

A new poster from Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film Master was recently released. The image features a bloodies and battered Vijay Sethupathi facing Vijay, ready for a fight. Master will reportedly see Vijay essay the role of a college professor with a mysterious past.

The film, which was previously dubbed as Thalapathy 64, also stars Antony Varghese (Angamaly Diaries), Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah (Vishwaroopam), Ramya Subramanian, Gauri Kishan (96), Brigada, Lintu Rony, Soundarya Nandakumar, Shanthanu, Chetan, Srinath, Sriman, and Alagam Perumal.

Here is the new poster from Master

Sathyan Sooryan who cranked the camera for Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru is handling the Master's cinematography. Silva has been roped in to choreograph the action scenes. Anirudh Ravichander, who delivered the chartbuster Kaththi in 2014 is composing the music for Master.

Firstpost previously reported that Sethupathi will play the antagonist in film, Varghese will also have a negative character arc, and Andrea's role will have shades of grey. She will be a part of a lot of action scenes for which she is undergoing special training. Mohanan, Shanthanu, Kishan, Nandakumar, Subramanian, Brigada, and Rony are a part of the college sequence.

While interacting with the media after his recent blockbuster Kaithi, Kanagaraj had said, “I will not be making any compromise in my style of filmmaking. The next one with Vijay sir will also be my kind of film.”

There were reports that Master was based on a Korean film Silenced. Kanagaraj had denied these rumours and said that the story was his brainchild, according to India Today.

According to The News Minute, the overseas rights of film have been acquired by United India Exporters while East Coast Productions will distribute it in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Master's satellite rights have been bought by Sun TV.

Bankrolled by Xavier Britto, under his banner XB Creators, Master is scheduled to release in April.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2020 09:46:38 IST