BJP leader files complaint against John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate, alleges film hurts Shia sentiments

A complaint has been filed in Hyderabad against John Abraham's upcoming film Satyamev Jayate for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Shia community. Jafri, who is the general secretary of the BJP Minority Front has alleged that the trailer of the film portrays the procession of Muharram in a bad light, according to a report by National Herald.

Jafri has also requested the local branch of Central Board of Film Certification to transfer the complaint to their head office in Mumbai. Speaking about what exactly has irked the him, he says, "There is one shot in the trailer which shows the festival of Muharram and it depicts a scene of Matam (self-flagellation). The actor is later shown committing a murder following Matam. This has hurt our sentiments."

A lawyer reportedly close to the development has also claimed that the Muharram scene is not pivotal to the story of the film and could have easily been done away with. The complainant have also requested the CBFC to remove the altogether and have threatened to stage protests and not let the film release if their demands are not met.

Written and directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyamev Jayate also stars Manoj Bajpayee. The film hits the theatres on 15 August and is clashing with Akshay Kumar's sports drama, Gold.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 13:04 PM