Bitcoin scam case: After Raj Kundra, Bollywood stars Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone, Neha Dhupia may be questioned

Businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 5 June regarding an alleged bitcoin scam, as reported earlier.

According to fresh reports, the questioning lasted for over eight hours where the ED investigated Kundra and tried to find out whether there were other Bollywood actors linked to the scam. Names of Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone, Prachi Desai, Aarti Chabria, Sonal Chauhan, Karishma Tanna, Zareen Khan, Neha Dhupia, Huma Qureshi and Nargis Fakhri have surfaced during the probe, reports zeenewsindia. com.

Kundra was summoned by ED for his alleged links with Pune-based businessman and fraudster Amit Bhardwaj, who had duped 8,000 people to invest in bitcoins for eighteen months and promised them a benefit return of 10 percent. Bharadwaj, who had reportedly flown away, was caught in April by the Pune police from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

The Bollywood stars (named above) had reportedly promoted Bharadwaj's company Gainbitcoin in Dubai and Singapore.

Since bitcoins are not a legal tender in the country and are not recognised as a medium of exchange, the Income Tax Department had reportedly sent notices to bitcoin users who were dealing in bitcoins worth Rs 1 crore or more on a daily basis. The names of these users were then later sent to ED, which initiated a probe in regards to a possible money laundering, adds the zeenewsindia.com report.

It is being speculated that names of many Bollywood and high-profile celebrities have surfaced during the preliminary probe conducted by ED.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 09:46 AM