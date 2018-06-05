Enforcement Directorate summons Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in connection with 'Bitcoin scam'

Mumbai: Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has reportedly been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged bitcoin scam.

Kundra is presently being questioned at ED's office in Mumbai, according to a media report.

#BREAKING -- Enforcement Directorate summons businessman Raj Kundra in #BitcoinScam. He is currently being questioned by the ED in Mumbai. @radhika1705 with full details. pic.twitter.com/PzSM6dyle0 — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 5, 2018

Kundra has reportedly been summoned by ED for his alleged links with fraudster Amit Bhardwaj, according to Financial Express. Bhardwaj allegedly duped over 8,000 people to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore.

Kundra allegedly promoted one of the platforms held by Bhardwaj, according to India Today.

In May, the cyber cell of Chandigarh police booked six people, including Bhardwaj, who was arrested from Delhi by the Pune police in April in connection with an alleged multi-crore bitcoin Ponzi scheme.

Bhardwaj, director of Gainbitcoin, was charged with duping three residents of Chandigarh after promising them handsome returns on investing in bitcoin.

According to the police, Bhardwaj had set up the online multi-level marketing company through which he allegedly lured investors by promising them handsome returns. He would allegedly promise 10 percent returns for investing one bitcoin but did not keep his word.

People were motivated by some agents to invest in bitcoins through Bhardwaj and once they invested with his company, he duped them, police said.

Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies is a type of unregulated digital money that is issued and normally controlled by its developers and used and accepted among the members of a virtual community.

Bitcoins are not a legal tender in the country and are not recognised as a medium of exchange.

With inputs from PTI