Biswa Kalyan Rath's stand-up comedy special, Sushi, to release on Amazon Prime Video on 25 October

Biswa Kalyan Rath will return to Amazon Prime Video with his new stand-up comedy special, Sushi, on 25 October. According to the trailer, the programme will be "a carefully assorted platter of raw and delicate jokes, skillfully assembled with great care and precision from thinly sliced observations caught from the sea of existence of humanity on planet Earth that leaves your soul feeling."

The trailer shows the comedian share his opinions on Indian footpaths and how they are inconvenient for pedestrians. He hilariously demonstrates the discomfort of two people sharing the same, crowded footpath. He goes onto comment on the rampant corruption in India as compared to other countries. He points out that anywhere else in the world, governments teach their employees not to accept bribes, but in India it is not the case.

Biswa shares the trailer of Sushi on Twitter

Trailer out for my new stand up special Sushi. Show comes out this Friday https://t.co/rCjB6pKkJh — Biswa Kalyan Rath (@kalyanrath) October 22, 2019

Biswa started off as one half of Pretentious Movie Reviews duo on YouTube and went on to showcase his comedic skills in his 2017 special, Biswa Mast Aadmi, which is also available on Amazon Prime. He made a cameo in the 2016 Netflix film, Brahman Naman, starring Shashank Arora in the lead.

Biswa has written both seasons of Laakhon Mein Ek. While the first season is tells the story of a boy pushed into studying for IIT entrance exams, the second season is headlined by Shweta Tripathi and takes viewers through the dark side of the Indian medical world. In 2019, he judged the stand-up comedy reality show, Comicstaan Season 2, alongside Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Kaneez Surka, and Zakir Khan. The judges also trained the contestants in observational, anecdotal, improv, topical, sketch, impromptu, and alternative comedy.

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2019 12:41:52 IST