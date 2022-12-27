Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns a year older today as he celebrates his 57th birthday on Tuesday, 27 December 2022. Ever since he made entry into Bollywood, the actor has been going strong and has worked in a number of incredible films. Be it his powerful performance or high-end actions, Salman Khan has always won the hearts of his fans with hard-hitting films. Besides his acting skills, the actor has also given some best dance numbers in his films. It will not at all be wrong to say that weddings or parties are incomplete without Salman’s dance tracks.

Speaking of which, there is a long list of songs by Salman Khan which are big hits. On his 57th birthday, let’s take a look at some best songs that will definitely make you groove.

Salman Khan: Best dance numbers

Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai: A peppy number from the 2015 film, Sultan, the song ‘Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai’ is a perfect song for any wedding or party. It will rightfully set the mood for celebrations.

Soni De Nakhre: A memorable party song from the comedy film, Partner, the song features Salman Khan along with Govinda and Katrina Kaif and shows some exciting dance moves.

Selfie Le Le Re: The catchy song sung by Vishal Dadlani, Nakash Aziz, and Pritam, Selfie Le Le Re from Bajrangi Bhaijaan became a favourite among selfie lovers.

Aaj Ki Party: Yet another popular and exciting number from the film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the song is a party favourite number and can easily make one dance to its tunes.

Just Chill: While the song is a bit old, it is still fresh in people’s minds. From the 2005 film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, the song is quite energetic and also a favourite of many.

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: This song is an iconic number from the 1998 film, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. It has been years since the song came out but it is still a favourite for many.

