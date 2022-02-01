The film went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2002 and is often cited as among the few notable Hindi horror movies to have worked in the last two decades, both critically and at the box office.

Actors Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea on Tuesday took a trip down memory lane as they celebrated the 20 years of their horror film Raaz.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Raaz became a breakout film for both Basu and Morea, who had individually appeared in only two films before the supernatural movie.

The film went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2002 and is often cited as among the few notable Hindi horror movies to have worked in the last two decades, both critically and at the box office.

Basu took to Instagram and shared a poster of Raaz, thanking her fans for the love they gave to the film.

"Raaz - Grateful for this film. 'Raaz' is one of my first few films which got me a direct entry into the hearts of millions of people. Thank you for keeping me in your hearts still . Sending love to the entire cast and crew," the 43-year-old wrote.

Raaz followed the story of a couple who move to a new house in Ooty and soon discover that the place is haunted. The film was backed by Mukesh Bhatt, Kumar Taurani, Ramesh Taurani and also starred Ashutosh Rana, Malini Sharma and Ali Asgar, among others.

Morea wrote on Instagram that he is grateful that the audience still remembers the film, which benefited greatly thanks to its ensemble, Nadeem-Shravan's chartbuster music and Sameer's lyrics.

"20 years of #Raaz. I am so grateful to everyone involved in making this happen for me. Mukesh Ji, Bhatt Saab, Vikram and my lovely co-stars Bipasha, Malini, Ashutosh Rana and many others. It's been 20 years and still a fantastic film which so many remember.

"The songs till today are being played many times over. The thrill, the scare, the romance the film, still spoken about. We did start a trend for cool, nice scary movies. So thanks again to you, the audience for loving us," he wrote.

Raaz was eventually turned into a franchise by producers Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt, with films like Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Raaz 3 and Raaz Reboot, all three headlined by Emraan Hashmi.

Basu last featured in the 2020 series Dangerous while Morea was most recently seen in the Disney+Hotstar series The Empire.