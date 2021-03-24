From Murder to Azhar, a streaming guide to Emraan Hashmi’s films on his birthday

Emraan Hashmi made his acting debut with Footpath in 2003 and shot to fame with 2004's Murder.

Emraan Hashmi who has been working in Bollywood for the last 18 years has turned 42 today, 24 March. The actor, whose film Mumbai Saga has hit the silver screens last week, also appeared in the music video 'Lut Gaye' opposite Yukti Thareja last month.

Many might not know but Emraan’s career in Bollywood started as an assistant director with the 2002 film Raaz, starring Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea.

He then made his acting debut with Footpath in 2003 and shot to fame with Murder in 2004.

On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his notable films and where they can be streamed:

Murder (2004)

Co-starring Mallika Sherawat and Ashmit Patel, this movie was the first one in the successful Murder franchise. Emraan played the role of the antagonist in the erotic romantic thriller which can be watched on YouTube at a rent of Rs 100.

Jannat (2008)

The film launched model Sonal Chauhan in Bollywood. One of Emraan’s most-loved films, Jannat earned Rs 41 crores at the box office against an investment of Rs 10 crores. It is available on YouTube for Rs 100.

Tum Mile (2009)

Emraan starred opposite Soha Ali Khan in this romantic drama. Unlike most of his films that were thrillers, Tum Mile was the story of a modern-day couple and their relationship issues. This film can also be watched on YouTube.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010)

In this multi starrer film, Emraan played the role of a goon Shoaib Khan who becomes a gangster. The movie can be streamed on ALTBalaji.

Shanghai (2012)

The political thriller film starring Kalki Koechlin, Abhay Deol and Prosenjit Chatterjee with Emraan can be watched on Amazon Prime Videos.

Ek Thi Daayan (2013)

Starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin and Huma Qureshi with Emraan, the movie received a number of positive reviews. It can be watched on the streaming service ALT Balaji.

Azhar (2016)

In the biopic of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, Emraan played the titular role. The film can be watched on Netflix.