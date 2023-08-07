A session on embracing motherhood with actress Nepa Dhupia turned emotionally charged for actress Bipasha Basu, who broke down while shedding light on their tough parenthood journey in an Instagram Live. Basu, who married actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016, became parents to their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover in November last year. As the conversation proceeded, the 44-year-old Raaz actress revealed that their daughter was born with two holes in her heart. She further added that due to this she had to undergo open heart surgery when she was just three months old.

As it is with all parents who cannot see their children undergo any sort of illness, Basu described their journey through the course of the event as ‘very tough.’ She added that their journey had been ‘a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now and I would not wish this to happen to any mother.’ It was a sudden shock for her as a new mother to know on the third day of giving birth that their daughter had two holes in her heart. While sobbing, she continued, “I thought I’d not share this, but I’m sharing this because I feel that there are many mothers who helped me on this journey. It was very difficult to find those mothers…”

Bipasha Basu on her daughter’s diagnosis

While describing the exact cause behind the open heart surgery, Bipasha Basu revealed that their daughter had a Ventricular septal defect (VSD). The actress added how she and her husband Karan Singh Grover didn’t even know what a VSD was. “We passed through a crazy period. We didn’t discuss this with our family. We both were blurred. We wanted to celebrate but we were numb, me and Karan,” Basu said.

In addition, they were asked to undergo a scan every month to check whether the holes were healed on their own. However, the doctors had warned them that given the holes were so large it couldn’t happen on its own.

Bipasha Basu shared the entire conversation in bits and pieces on her Instagram account.

The talk between Neha Dhupia and Bipasha Basu was presented by Freedom To Feed, a parenting initiative by the former and powered by Philips Avent India, in celebration of Breastfeeding Week.

The awareness programme is a week-long event observed during the first week of August annually. The theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2023 set by World Health Organization (WHO) is “Let’s make breastfeeding and work, work!”

Devi is okay now

Bipasha Basu said although the actor couple weren’t ready for the ordeal, she wanted to heal her daughter. “I knew she had to be okay. I knew she would be okay. And today, she is doing well. It was about getting the operation done at the right time, right place,” she said.

Further in the live, Devi also appeared while flaunting her smile at Neha Dhupia and all the viewers. Basu added that their daughter is active enough to become an athlete. While concluding, the actress further opened up about IVF and body issues post-birth.

Check out Bipasha’s post on Instagram:

On the work front, Bipashu Basu said she wanted to take her time before returning.