You are here:

Bipasha Basu hospitalised after severe bacterial infection; actress assures she'll be 'fit and fabulous' soon

Bipasha Basu has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. The actress shared details about her ailment with her fans on social media.

To all my well wishers... just a stubborn bacterial infection.Will be fit and fabulous soon ❤️ — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) June 3, 2018

The Raaz and Alone actress has been keeping her fans updated with her health status since her hospitalisation. A few days ago, she took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself.

On 4 June, she shared a picture of herself from the hospital with a funny filter.

Basu seems to have taken some time off and has not made an onscreen appearance since 2015. She was last seen in Sajid Khan's Humshakals and Bhushan Patel's horror flick Alone.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, she will make a comeback with a film titled Aadat, co-produced by Mika Singh and written by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. Her husband Karan Singh Grover will be starring alongside her as the male lead.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 16:42 PM