Seems like Bollywood has been blessed with babies this year as another B-Town couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, a daughter on Saturday. Sharing the news on their Instagram handles with a sweet note, the couple also announced the name of their daughter i.e., Devi Basu Singh Grover. It is no doubt that the excitement level among fans is already high. The post which shows the tiny feet of the little princess holds a message from the newbie parents and it reads, “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine.”

Check out the post:

After being married since 2016, Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover announced the good news on August 16 this year followed by which the two took to their social media handles and shared pictures of Bipasha’s maternity photoshoot. Sharing a long note on Instagram, Bipasha wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be…”

Since then, they have been sharing several photos and videos of the same. Two baby showers were also hosted for the actress, a traditional one by her mother and another theme-based party for her friends and family members.

It is pertinent to note that the couple had always dreamed of having a daughter and used to address their baby as ‘she’ from the very beginning. Talking to Bombay Times earlier in August, the ‘Alone’ actress had said,

“We always hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift and we are supposed to accept it, irrespective of its gender, but we already call our baby ‘she’ as we believe it’s a she.”

In the meantime, Bipasha and Karan have now joined the group of star couples Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee who also welcomed their newborn daughters this week.

