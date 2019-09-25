Biopic on internet sensation Ranu Mondal in works; Bengali actress Sudipta Chakraborty approached for the role

Internet sensation Ranu Mondal's story may soon be turned into a full-fledged celluloid project, writes The Indian Express. Filmmaker Hrishikesh Mondal is planning to helm a biopic on the singer.

According to an Indo Asian News Service report, National Award-winning Bengali actress Sudipta Chakraborty has been approached to essay the role of the singer in the biopic titled Platform Singer Ranu Mondal.

The film will showcase Ranu’s journey from singing at the Ranaghat railway station to singing Bollywood songs with Himesh Reshammiya.

Confirming the development, Sudipta tells IANS, “Yes, I have been offered the film. However, I am yet to receive a script. I will decide if I want to play the character only after reading the script,” reports The Indian Express

Hrishikesh, who met Ranu for research for his film, tells IANS people are curious to know more about her story. "People are curious to know about Ranu Mondal's life. She became a singing sensation overnight thanks to social media, so people are very interested to know more about her. From what I have gathered after meeting and talking to her several times, she comes from an educated family, she loves music and has been singing right from her childhood. She is a simple and sweet person, and emotional by nature," he said.

Earlier this month, Ranu became an overnight celebrity after a video of her singing Lata Mangeskar's 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' at Ranaghat railway station went viral on social media. With the video being widely circulated on social media, music composer Himesh invited Ranu to the reality show Superstar Singer, and later also recorded two songs with her in his upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer.

According to The Indian Express, singer-composer Sidhu (Cactus Band) has been signed to compose music for the biopic. Bankrolled by Shubhojeet Mondal, the film is expected to release in February next year.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2019 18:18:12 IST