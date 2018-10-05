Binita Jain on winning Rs 1 cr on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10: I'd always visualise myself on the hot seat

Binita Jain recently became the first winner of Rs 1 crore on season 10 of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). A coaching teacher based in Guwahati, Assam, Binita also came into the spotlight for her struggle story that she shared on the show. Her husband was allegedly abducted by terrorists in 2003 and never returned. She was then compelled to move on and fend for her two children. Below are excerpts from an interaction with the first crorepati of the latest season of KBC.

You quit studying when you got married but decided to go back to it a few years down the line. How did you manage to balance academics with personal responsibilities?



When I took up studies again, my children out for their studies. In the episode as well, you can see my son telling Amitabh (Bachchan) ji, "Hum yahan degree le rahe the aur mummy yahan degree le rahi thi," (we were pursuing a degree here and our mom was pursuing a degree of her own there). So there is no guilt of not spending enough time with my kids. I had taken up the profession of teaching just because I could be with them.

You quit after winning Rs 1 crore despite your gut instinct proving to be right in the Rs 7 crore question. Have your life experiences made you take decisions more rationally?

I guess that's right. Actually, I'm more practical in taking decisions everywhere. I don't get carried away. I know the amount was enormous, it was Rs 7 crore! But you have to be practical. You can't act in a foolish way and fall down to the Rs 3,20,000 level by getting it wrong.

Do you think your home state of Assam contributed to your achievement in any way?

Of course, I can't demean the contribution of Assam in any way because I've been born and brought up in Assam. Whatever education I've received has been provided by the state itself. Though I feel like education in Assam can be improved a lot. But somehow, I feel it has contributed to my achievement in some way.

What is your first memory of watching KBC?

My first memory of watching KBC goes back 18 years. I would visualise myself sitting on the hot seat. It was a dream come true for me when I actually got selected to sit on that seat.

You made it quite clear on the show that you are a fan of Amitabh Bachchan. What are your early memories of watching his movies?

I have grown watching his movies like Naseeb, Laawaris and Mr. Natwarlal. When I was a kid, I have seen him grow as a superstar. Now, he has this new role as the host of KBC. I think the show is nothing without Amitabh sir. He has carried the show on his shoulders all these years.

