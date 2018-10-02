Kaun Banega Crorepati 10: Assam's Binita Jain becomes first contestant to win Rs 1 cr on Amitabh Bachchan's show

Kaun Banega Crorepati, the game show that is currently in its tenth instalment, is all set to witness its first crorepati for the season. Assam's Binita Jain, who will appear on the episode that is scheduled to air on 2 October, will also share details about her husband's alleged abduction in the episode.

Kathinaiyon par maat kar, aa rahin hain woh itihaas rachane. Miliye Guwahati ki Binita Jain se, kya ban paayengi woh humari peheli 7 Crore ki vijeta? Dekhiye @SrBachchan ke saath, #KBC, aaj aur kal raat 9 baje. pic.twitter.com/RLClIGfssr — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 1, 2018

The newly-released promo for the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show shows Binita talking about how in 2003 her husband went on business trip, never to return. She and her family believe he is being held by terrorists.

After one and a half years of her husband's disappearance, she decided to take charge of her life and started teaching at a coaching centre in Assam. Binita, who started the tutorial with seven students, is currently teaching over 100 students at the centre, reported India Today.

This is the first time in the season that a contestant has won Rs 1 crore. Somesh Kumar Choudhary, a ticket examiner from Bhagalpur and Gujarat's graphic designer Sandip Savaliya, were the two participants who won Rs 25 lakh, opted out of the show since they were unable to answer the 13th question.

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10 premiered on 4 September.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 12:58 PM