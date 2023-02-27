Days after releasing the first song of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, makers are all set to unveil the second song titled ‘Billi Billi’ on Thursday, 2 March 2023. While the first song is already winning a good response from fans, it is expected that the second one will also create a buzz. Notably, this comes hardly two months before the film’s release and the makers have started indulging in promotions, beginning with releasing the first song ‘Naiyo Lagda’ before Valentine’s Day. Meanwhile, taking to Instagram, Salman Khan teased his fans with a fun video of a couple of kittens playing while the song plays in the background.

In his caption, the actor wrote, “My new song from #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Out on 2nd March.”

Check:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Sung by Sukhbir, the song clearly sounds fun and catchy. However, we’ll need to wait for the full version of the song. In the meantime, several Salman Khan fans were left excited as they took to the comment section and shared their excitement. A user wrote, “Hyee What A Song”, while another user wrote, “Punjabi vibes.”

Ahead of the song’s release, makers will also run a special kind of promotion commencing from Monday 27 February 2023 and have also urged fans to participate in the same. As a part of this, they have sent cat masks to the media informing them that a similar mask has been used in the song as well. They have been asked to use the masks and create interesting reels.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Directed by Farhan Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan features actors Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari in prominent roles.

Besides the starry cast, the film will also have a cameo from Bigg Boss fame Abdu Rozik. The film is all set to hit theatres on Eid this year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.