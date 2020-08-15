Billboard Music Awards 2020 postponed to 14 October due to coronavirus outbreak
The Billboard Music Awards was originally scheduled to be held on 29 April
The 2020 edition of Billboard Music Awards will now be held on 14 October.
The announcement was made by dick clark productions and NBC in a statement posted on the official website of the awards.
The award ceremony was originally scheduled to be held on 29 April but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kelly Clarkson will return to host the ceremony. It will be the singer and talk show host's third consecutive time emceeing the awards.
The @BBMAs are set for October 14, 2020 and I’ll be hosting for the third time! Mark your calendars and don’t forget to tune-in on NBC. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/pVQEoMF3T8 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 14, 2020
The 2019 ceremony saw Drake setting a new record with 27 total wins, beating out Taylor Swift for the title of all-time most awarded artist. Cardi B also had an impressive evening, winning six of her 21 nominations.
