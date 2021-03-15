Bill Burr faces backlash over Grammys premiere ceremony jokes
Bill Burr joked that “feminists will go nuts” about him presenting the award for Best Tropical Latin Album.
Bill Burr, the American stand-up comedian, actor and podcaster, has come under heavy criticism on social media following his comments and jokes on the stage of the 63rd edition of the Grammy Awards.
During the main event, Burr presented awards for various categories including best Latin rock or alternative album, best choral performance, best classical instrumental solo performance, best classical vocal album and best classical compendium.
The comedian, who walked onstage to piano music, asked if he was the only one who wanted to kill himself during that piano solo. He then added, "I bought a suit for this. I thought I was going to be on TV. I'm such a moron. I'm losing so much money".
Here's the video of the same:
I finally found the bill burr clip everyone's talking about. pic.twitter.com/3cjgQka47B
— Carl A Methuselah (@UglyOne10) March 14, 2021
When Burr announced the winner of the best regional Mexican music award, he mispronounced Natalia Lafourcade's name and apologized. The Grammy goes to Natalia Lafourcade, he said, adding "I will accept on behalf of her. If I butchered her name, I'm sorry. Natalia, you won".
That's not it. "The feminists are going nuts. Why is the cis-white male doing all this Latino stuff," Burr said before announcing the award for the best tropical Latin album. Following his jokes on the stage of the most prestigious award show celebrating music, Burr was trending on Twitter, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
The stand-up comedian was also nominated the first time this year for his Netflix comedy special Paper Tiger in the best comedy album category. Tiffany Haddish won the award for Black Mitzvah, though.
