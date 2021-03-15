Grammy Awards 2021: Taylor Swift becomes first female artist to win Album of the Year; see full winner's list

Megan Thee Stallion was announced as Best New Artist and won Best Rap song for 'Savage' featuring Beyonce.

The Grammys are drunk in love with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift: the singers both made history at the 2021 show.

Swift, 31, became first woman to win album of the year three times. “We just want to thank the fans,” said Swift, who won the top prize with folklore. She previously won album of the year with her albums Fearless and 1989.

Beyoncé made history by surpassing Alison Krauss to become the most decorated female act in Grammy history.

Beyoncé earned her 28th Grammy on Sunday, picking up honours like best R&B performance for 'Black Parade,' best music video for 'Brown Skin Girl' as well as best rap performance and best rap song for 'Savage,' with Megan Thee Stallion.

“As an artist I believe it’s my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect time and it’s been such a difficult time,” Beyoncé said onstage as she won best R&B performance for 'Black Parade,' which was released on Juneteenth.

Here is the list of winners:

Record of the year: 'Everything I Wanted,' Billie Eilish

Album of the year: folklore, Taylor Swift

Best R&B performance: 'Black Parade', Beyoncé

Best pop vocal album: Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Best rap song: 'Savage,' Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyoncé

Song of the year (songwriter’s award): 'I Can’t Breathe,' H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas

Best pop solo performance: 'Watermelon Sugar,' Harry Styles

Best pop duo/group performance: 'Rain on Me,' Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Best country album: Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Best country song: 'Crowded Table,' Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna (The Highwomen)

Best country duo/group performance: '10,000 Hours,' Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

Best new artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best traditional pop vocal album: American Standard, James Taylor

Best dance/electronic album: Bubba, Kaytranada

Best dance recording: '10%,' Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis

Best rock album: The New Abnormal, The Strokes

Best rock song: 'Stay High', Brittany Howard

Best rock performance: 'Shameika,' Fiona Apple

Best alternative music album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Best progressive R&B album: It Is What It Is, Thundercat.

Best R&B album: Bigger Love, John Legend

Best rap album: King’s Disease, Nas

Best melodic rap performance: 'Lockdown,' Anderson .Paak

Best jazz vocal album: Secrets Are the Best Stories, Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez

Best jazz instrumental album: Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

Best gospel album: Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton

Best contemporary Christian music album: Jesus Is King, Kanye West.

Best Latin rock or alternative album: La Conquista del Espacio, Fito Páez

Best Latin pop or urban album: YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

Best reggae album: Got to Be Tough, Toots and the Maytals

Best global album: Twice As Tall, Burna Boy

Best spoken word album: Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow

Best comedy album: Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: Jojo Rabbit

Best score soundtrack for visual media: Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Producer of the year, non-classical: Andrew Watt

Best music video: 'Brown Skin Girl,' Beyoncé with Blue Ivy

Best music film: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt

Best contemporary instrumental album: Live At The Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy

(With inputs from The Associated Press)