Grammy Awards 2021: Taylor Swift becomes first female artist to win Album of the Year; see full winner's list
Megan Thee Stallion was announced as Best New Artist and won Best Rap song for 'Savage' featuring Beyonce.
The Grammys are drunk in love with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift: the singers both made history at the 2021 show.
Swift, 31, became first woman to win album of the year three times. “We just want to thank the fans,” said Swift, who won the top prize with folklore. She previously won album of the year with her albums Fearless and 1989.
Beyoncé made history by surpassing Alison Krauss to become the most decorated female act in Grammy history.
Beyoncé earned her 28th Grammy on Sunday, picking up honours like best R&B performance for 'Black Parade,' best music video for 'Brown Skin Girl' as well as best rap performance and best rap song for 'Savage,' with Megan Thee Stallion.
“As an artist I believe it’s my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect time and it’s been such a difficult time,” Beyoncé said onstage as she won best R&B performance for 'Black Parade,' which was released on Juneteenth.
Here is the list of winners:
Record of the year: 'Everything I Wanted,' Billie Eilish
Album of the year: folklore, Taylor Swift
Best R&B performance: 'Black Parade', Beyoncé
Best pop vocal album: Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Best rap song: 'Savage,' Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyoncé
Song of the year (songwriter’s award): 'I Can’t Breathe,' H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas
Best pop solo performance: 'Watermelon Sugar,' Harry Styles
Best pop duo/group performance: 'Rain on Me,' Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
Best country album: Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Best country song: 'Crowded Table,' Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna (The Highwomen)
Best country duo/group performance: '10,000 Hours,' Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Best new artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Best traditional pop vocal album: American Standard, James Taylor
Best dance/electronic album: Bubba, Kaytranada
Best dance recording: '10%,' Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis
Best rock album: The New Abnormal, The Strokes
Best rock song: 'Stay High', Brittany Howard
Best rock performance: 'Shameika,' Fiona Apple
Best alternative music album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Best progressive R&B album: It Is What It Is, Thundercat.
Best R&B album: Bigger Love, John Legend
Best rap album: King’s Disease, Nas
Best melodic rap performance: 'Lockdown,' Anderson .Paak
Best jazz vocal album: Secrets Are the Best Stories, Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez
Best jazz instrumental album: Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade
Best gospel album: Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton
Best contemporary Christian music album: Jesus Is King, Kanye West.
Best Latin rock or alternative album: La Conquista del Espacio, Fito Páez
Best Latin pop or urban album: YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Best reggae album: Got to Be Tough, Toots and the Maytals
Best global album: Twice As Tall, Burna Boy
Best spoken word album: Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow
Best comedy album: Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: Jojo Rabbit
Best score soundtrack for visual media: Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Producer of the year, non-classical: Andrew Watt
Best music video: 'Brown Skin Girl,' Beyoncé with Blue Ivy
Best music film: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt
Best contemporary instrumental album: Live At The Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
