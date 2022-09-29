Bihar court issues arrest warrant against Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor for allegedly insulting army in web series XXX
The arrest warrants were issued against Ekta Kapoor and mother Shobha Kapoor on Wednesday following a complaint by ex-Serviceman.
A court in Bihar’s Begusarai on Wednesday issued arrest warrants against Ekta Kapoor, film producer, and director, and her mother Shobha Kapoor on charges of insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in her web series ‘XXX‘ (Season-2).
The court of judge Vikas Kumar issued the warrant on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai. Mr Kumar, in his complaint in 2020, had alleged that series ‘XXX‘ (Season-2) featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier’s wife.
View this post on Instagram
“The series was aired on ALTBalaji, an OTT platform owned by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Shobha Kapoor is also associated with Balaji Telefilms,” said Hrishikesh Pathak, the advocate of Shambhu Kumar.
“The court had issued summons to them (Kapoors) and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter. They (Kapoors), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them,” Mr Pathak added.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Mumbai builder held for raping small-time actress under marriage pretext
The accused, Aditya Ajay Kapoor, had met the 24-year-old actress, who had worked in some Telugu movies, at the residence of a common friend in suburban Bandra.
Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava passes away: Top 5 comic lines
Raju Srivastava's character Gajodhar bhaiya became a household name. The stand-up comic was also famous for his style of dialogue delivery that left everyone in splits.
Raahein: A curated space that aims at nurturing art and craft by Shefali Khanna
Social entrepreneur Shefali Khanna launches a new experiential space for creators, musicians, and artisans; the workspace-cum-studio is a uniquely curated space that aims at creating a conducive environment for nurturing art and craft.