Bigil Audio Launch: Atlee eyes October first week to launch trailer, Vijay croons his song Verithanam

The audio launch event of Vijay and Nayanthara's highly-anticipated Tamil tentpole Bigil took place in Chennai's Sri Sairam Engineering College on Thursday, 19 September. Billed as a sports drama, Bigil has been helmed by Atlee with music maestro AR Rahman composing the film's music.

Archana Kalpathi, the creative producer of Bigil, said that much like Baahubali, which was a game changer for historical films, "Bigil will be a game changer for sports films."

.@archanakalpathi reiterates #Bigil will change the perception of sports film in India. She thanks @Atlee_dir for his vision and hard work.#BigilAudioLaunch — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) September 19, 2019

She also asserted that Vijay outdid himself for the movie, shooting way beyond the pack up time, and then reaching the sets the next day on time.

Producer @archanakalpathi#Vijay sir pushed & worked for extra time beyond the pack up call, and worked till 2 at night and then coming back to the spot at 7am the next day. Such efforts at this stage of his career is just too good! His dedication! 🔥#BigilAudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/M2iEJoYDGh — IndiaGlitz - Tamil (@igtamil) September 19, 2019

Director Atlee said that they are eyeing to unveil the official trailer on the first week of October.

.@Atlee_dir : If possible, will try to release the trailer by October first week #BigilAudioLaunch — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) September 19, 2019

Vijay began his speech by singing few lines from his song, 'Verithanam'.“I just sent a sample for the song, thinking that A.R. Rahman would ignore it. I didn't expect to sing the song, but Atlee was very encouraging of the idea,” Vijay was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

He also addressed the feuds betweenis and actor Ajith's fans on Twitter."Online trolls shouldn't cross the limits of fun. It hurts when it crosses that limit. One should have the decency to respect opponents too. I respect those who handle social media hatred well. Those who are doing this should focus their energies, hashtags and trends on social issues," he said, as per Indian Express.

As reported earlier by Firstpost, Bigil is touted to be one of the costliest films in Vijay's career. It will see the actor in a dual role. Vijay will play a father, a North Chennai gangster, while his son will be shown as an exceptional football player. The junior Vijay will have four different looks in Bigil, depicting his transformation from a passionate player to rugged gangster and then a coach of a football team for underprivileged women.

Bigil is slated to release during Diwali this year and will clash with Karthi's Kaithi, and Vijay Sethupathi's Sanga Thamizhan.

