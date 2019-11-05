Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Singer Rahul Sipligunj declared winner; Chiranjeevi makes appearance on finale

Singer Rahul Sipligunj was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, hosted by actor Nagarjuna. The contestant garnered the maximum number of audience votes, followed by television anchor Sreemukhi, according to The News Minute.

Besides the trophy, Sipligunj took home an amount of Rs 50 lakh as cash prize. Other finalists in the running for the winner included Arun Sandesh, Baba Bhaskar, and Ali Reza.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 had many star-studded guests like Chiranjeevi, Catherine Tresa, Anurag Kulkarni, Srikanth, Raashi Khanna, and director Maruthi, adds The News Minute.

Here is Sipligunj accepting the winner's trophy

Congratulations #RahulSipligunj for winning #BiggBossTelugu3 title. Wishing you all the very best for your future endeavours 👍#BB3TeluguFinalepic.twitter.com/jeFcJIJS5o — STAR MAA (@StarMaa) November 3, 2019

The evening saw performances by evicted contestants Ravi Krishna and Jyothi, who danced to 'Ramulo Ramula' from Allu Arjun's next film Ala Vaikunthapuramlo. Hema, who was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house in the first week itself also performed a dance number. Punarvani Bhupalam, Vithika Sandesh, Tamannah Simhadri, Mahesh Vitta, and Jaffar took the stage to entertain the audience, reports News18.

The News Minute writes Sipligunj is known for his unique sound that draws inspiration from Telangana folk music. He gained fame after starting off by sharing videos on YouTube. His most recent song is 'Ranga Ranga Rangasthalana' from Ram Charan-starrer Rangasthalam.

The first two seasons were hosted by Jr NTR, followed by Nani. Nagarjuna took over in the third season.

Bigg Boss Telugu was recently in the news as actress Gayathri Gupta and journalist Swetha Reddy had filed a complaint against the organisers, alleging that they harassed them. The two had appealed to the National Commission for Women (NCW), demanding a complete ban on the show. As per the two women's complaint, the organisers wanted them to 'compromise' despite the two noted personalities having signed a contract with the show.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 12:01:50 IST