Bigg Boss - season 3: Protests against Akkineni Nagarjiuna's Telugu language show after appeal to NCW for ban

Actress Gayathri Gupta and journalist Swetha Reddy have filed a complaint against the organisers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 alleging that they harassed them, reports Times of India. The two have appealed to the National Commission for Women (NCW), demanding a complete ban on the show As per the two women's complaint, the organisers wanted them to 'compromise' despite the two noted personalities having signed a contract with the show.

A case has also been registered against the show by an actress. The case was registered against its organisers on charges of outraging the modesty of a film actress by asking "uncomfortable" questions during an interview, the police said Monday.

The 31-year-old Telugu actress lodged a complaint with the police here, alleging the organisers, while interviewing her for Bigg Boss Telugu 3, had asked "uncomfortable and personal" questions which she claimed have hurt her self-respect, they said.

Following the complaint a case under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered against organisers Abhishek and others on Sunday, they added.

On Saturday, a case was registered against four coordinators of the Telugu Bigg Boss 3 show after a television anchor complained to police, that they had allegedly spoken to her in an "abusive manner."

Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna, who plays the host this season, has also come under pressure as students of the Osmania University recently held a protest before the actor's residence recently. They demanded that show be prohibited from airing on television. Viral videos of the protests flooded social media, where the crowd could be seen getting angrier outside the Manmadhudu 2 actor’s house in Hyderabad, urging him to stop the show.

The unrest became so serious that the police personnel had to intervene.

Check out videos of protests outside Nagarjuna's residence

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 went on air from 21 July and has 15 contestants.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2019 09:35:45 IST