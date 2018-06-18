Bigg Boss Tamil season 2 kicks off with Kamal Haasan returning as host; Oviya enters house as special guest

The second season of Bigg Boss Tamil kicked off amid great fanfare on 17 June. Kamal Haasan, who made his small screen debut through the first season in 2017 and won over audiences, returned as the show host for the season two. While Aarav bagged the title last year, the show's success rocketed other contestants like Oviya, Julie, and Gayathri to stardom and fame.

Oviya, the most famous contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil first season, made a surprise appearance on 17 June as a guest. Oviya entered the house, and there was a sense of shock among other housemates given her extreme popularity among audiences.

Kamal Haasan revealed that there would be no elimination at the end of the first week, which the contestants are not aware of. Haasan also requested Oviya to maintain that she would be one of the inmates for the show.

1. Yashika Anand

Yashika Anand, who recently rose to immense fame through her ultra-glamorous role in super-hit adult comedy Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, was announced as the first contestant of the show. She said audiences will now judge her by the character she had played in the movie. "I would like to change that image and present my real self in the show," she said.

2. Ponnabalam

Veteran actor Ponnabalam, best known for portraying villain roles in films such as Naattamai, Walter Vetrivel, and Muthu to name a few, entered the house as the second contestant. He showered lavish praise on Kamal Haasan for shaping his career in the initial days by offering roles in movies such as Vetri Vizha, and Michael Madhana Kama Rajan.

3. Mahat Raghavendra

Actor Mahat Raghavendra set foot in the house as the third player of the show. Best known for his roles in films such as Thala Ajith's Mankatha and Thalapathy Vijay's Jilla, Mahat grooved for the song 'Machi Open The Bottle' and received rousing applause from the crowd.

4. Daniel Annie Pope

Comedian and mime artist Daniel Annie Pope was the fourth contender in the show. Last seen on screen in Vijay Sethupathi's fantasy comedy Oru Nalla Naal Pathu Solren early this year, Daniel grabbed the attention of moviegoers for playing the hilarious role of Romba Sumaar Moonji Kumaaru in black comedy Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumaara.

5. RJ Vaishnavi

RJ Vaishnavi was the first lesser-known face to enter the Bigg Boss house yesterday. Granddaughter of renowned writer Sa. Vishwanathan, Vaishnavi was the fifth participant of the show.

6. Janani Iyer

Popular actress Janani Iyer, who appeared as the lead heroine in films such as Thegidi, Avan Ivan, and Adhey Kangal, was the surprise entrant to the house as the sixth contestant. She expressed her admiration for Kamal Haasan as an actor and revealed that she rejected the offer to participate in the first season. "I realized that the reach of this show is ten times more than what I earn through a single film," she said.

7. Ananth Vaidyanathan

Famous voice expert Ananth Vaidyanathan, who has provided voice training to a lot of singers, and was an integral of Vijay Television's reality show Airtel Super Singer, was the seventh contestant to make it to the house. "Although I had a lot of apprehensions, I wanted to give it a shot. I wanted to overcome this fear," he said.

8. NSK Ramya

Singer NSK Ramya, the granddaughter of great comedian Kalaivanar N S Krishnan, entered the house as the eighth participant of the show. "I think this show is going to boost my career in a big way," she said.

9. Sendrayan

Actor Sendrayan, who made his acting debut through Vetrimaaran-Dhanush's Pollathavan and went on to appear in comedy and negative roles in films such as Moodar Koodam, Rowthiram, and Metro, was the ninth inmate to enter the show.

10. Riythvika

Actress Riythvika, best known for her supporting roles in director Pa Ranjith's Madras and Kabali, was the tenth contender to enter the house. "We all saw how Bharani was cornered last year. I just hope that it doesn't happen to me," she said.

11. Mumtaj

Ace actress and popular dancer Mumtaz, who has worked predominantly in Tamil and Telugu films, was the eleventh contestant to set foot into the house. "I will give back whatever I get. If you show me attitude, I will show you what attitude is," said Mumtaj.

12. Dhaadi Balaji

Comedian Dhaadi Balaji, who was recently mired into various controversies on the personal front, entered the show as the twelveth housemate. "A lot has happened in my personal life in the last few months. I think it's because of the time. I hope this show changes me personally and that I come out as a better human being," he said.

13. Mamathi Chari

Anchor, RJ and actor Mamathi Chari was the thirteenth contestant to enter the show. She was also one of the presenters of Tamil Nadu Premiere League cricket competition. She is known for hosting the reality show Jillunu Oru Challenge in Vijay TV.

14. Nithya

Nithya, a social worker and the estranged wife of 12th contestant Dhaadi Balaji, entered the show as the fourteenth housemate in a surprise move by the makers. "I'm ready to accept Balaji as a father to my child again if we sort out our differences and he comes out clean. But, I will not be ready to accept him as my husband. I've gone beyond that part of my life," she said.

15. Shariq Hassan

Model and actor Shariq Hassan, son of Riyaz Khan and Uma Riyaz Khan, was the fifteenth contender to enter the show. Known for playing the negative role in GV Prakash's campus thriller Pencil, Shariq is another interesting choice by the team on the lines of Aarav, the title winner of the first season.

16. Aishwarya Dutta

Kolkata-based actress Aishwarya Dutta, who has played supporting roles in films such as Aarathu Sinam and Paayum Puli, was the last inmate to set foot into the house. "It's a very big platform. I hope it changes my life in a good way," she said.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 11:00 AM