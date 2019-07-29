Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Saravanan claims he molested women on buses; Chinmayi Sripaada condemns cheering audience

On a recent episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, hosted by Kamal Haasan, contestant Saravanan admitted that he used to grope women in buses when he was young. According to The Hindu, the host discussed the issue where Meera Mithun accused Cheran of manhandling her on the show and a video was shown to assess whether the allegation was true or not. Haasan then explained that such incidents happen often and equated it to travelling in a crowded bus.

The Hindu further writes that Haasan said no one molests another person on purpose as everyone is concerned with travelling to their workplace. However, he did add that there are some who enter public transport to touch women inappropriately.

Haasan was interrupted by Saravanan who said, "I have done it." He said that it was a long time ago, when he was in college. Surprisingly, his admission was met with applause from the studio audience. Haasan also laughed the matter off, though his spokesperson later said that the actor was being sarcastic, writes India Today.

Celebrities as well as social media users expressed their outrage and condemned Saravanan as well as Haasan.

A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn. https://t.co/kaL7PMDw4u — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 27, 2019

Not surprised with the shit that came out of Saravanan's mouth, but Haasan defending it with a cheeky line is so disappointing. He could've politely schooled him but no has to make a joke https://t.co/CGo0bu6W7n — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) July 28, 2019

What the fuck! How did @ikamalhaasan s team think that it was okay to keep him on the show or at the very least not edit it out? Good illustrative example for us, but this perpetuates the normalization among Tamil viewers. — Sandhya Ramesh (@sandygrains) July 28, 2019

